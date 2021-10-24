"Euphoria Is Increasing": Goldman Doubles Down On Market Meltup Call, Sees $90BN In New Stock Buying This Week Last weekend we published a note by Goldman flow trader, Scott Rubner, who explained why despite a huge wall of worry which included such worries as a stagflation, China property bust, China slowing, Covid, tapering, corporate margin fears, snarled supply chains, energy, rate hikes, global growth slowing, higher rates, etc, stocks would melt up for a handful of simple reasons including a flood of buybacks and equity fund inflows, collectively amounting to roughly $8 billion per trading day, muted buyside sentiment, gamma flipping positive, a buying thrust from Vol Control funds and favorable seasonals.