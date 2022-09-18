Zeeko Zaki Tees Up FBI's 'Really Big' Season 5 Premiere, OA Shedding His 'Supersuit,' Maggie's Eventual Return

This Tuesday in FBI‘s Season 5 premiere (CBS, 8/7), a sting being run by the team threatens to blow up in a most unexpected way, when the bomb that an undercover OA is set to buy goes missing.
Популярные статьи
- Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Trailer: The Hospital Embraces Change as Meredith Plots Her Next Steps
- Nielsen Top 10: House of the Dragon Debuts at No. 3 on Acquired Series Chart, Echoes Tops Originals Ranking
- Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Picks Up in Wake of 'Very Difficult 6 Months' for Meredith and Nick — Watch Trailer
Свежие комментарии