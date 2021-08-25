All Sports News

6 подписчиков

Популярные статьи

Свежие комментарии

  • msklandru
    ясноХК “Донбасс” выше...
  • Sub Zero
    Надуманная история допингового скандала привела к дисквалификация олимпийской сборной России. Это не ужесточение бор...Судный день

FORM Adds Structured Workouts To Smart Swim Goggles

FORM Adds Structured Workouts To Smart Swim Goggles

FORM has just announced structured workout support for their heads-up display swimming goggles. This marks the second major summer update for the goggles, which last summer got openwater swim support added (when paired with a Garmin or Apple Watch).

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх