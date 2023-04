Court Filing Suggests Troubling CIA Links To Two 9/11 Hijackers Authored by Kit Klarenberg via The Grayzone, A newly-released court filing raises grave questions about the relationship between Alec Station, a CIA unit set up to track Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden and his associates, and two 9/11 hijackers leading up to the attacks, which was subject to a coverup at the highest levels of the FBI.