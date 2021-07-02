California Begs For More Electricity As Shift To Renewable Power Leaves State Reeling Maybe it's time to admit that the whole "green" energy push is one big farce Six months after a historic failure in the Texas power grid which collapsed when various "renewable" sources of electricity failed concurrently and dragged down the entire network, California - that liberal utopia powered by renewable power and/or unicorn flatulence - realizes it is about to get Enroned, and has made an urgent request for additional power supplies to avoid blackouts this summer, an extraordinary step after suffering from rolling outages less than a year ago.