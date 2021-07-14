pinbar on nasdaq daily E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 us 10 year yield and CPI fly up ,this show inflation going up today nasdaq touch 35000,technical say nasdaq must see green arrow on chart (buylimit place) advice=looking for sell on high's with sl above all time high(15000) (5-6 point above high) note= break high mean,new + trend will start so never move SL eat sl=35% reach green arrow1=65% reach green arrow2=50% good luck , dont hurry to close sell soon(like stupid new traders) , give it 5-6 day time to go down .