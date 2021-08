WI vs AUS 3rd ODI: Alex Cary led Australian side or Kieron Pollard led Windies, who can win decider and lift ODI series? WI vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Score: West Indies lose early wickets, Evin Lewis walks off after getting hit on helmet – WI 43/2 (13 ov)- Follow Live Updates – West Indies opening batsmen Evin Lewis and Shai Hope opened the batting for the host in the third and final ODI of the series against Australia here at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Monday.