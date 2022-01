Long on Crude Oil? CRUDE OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:CL1! Bear_Trapper CL1! will, most likely, break 100 dollars a barrel in 2022 as large oil companies divest in infrastructure investments and procurement of ships, pipelines, storage and general austerity since the market said the product was 'worthless' in 2020 due to COVID 19.