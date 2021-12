head and shoulders if we roll over and break neck (es1!) E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! cerealtrades its pretty clear that setting a lower high on the hourly, especially around the left shoulders price, and breaking to new lows and closing 15 mins in bear territory would be a bearish pattern for s&p500 futures to put.