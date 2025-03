Combined US Indexes - Lower High checked; Lower Low next. (ES1!*50+NQ1!*20+YM1!*5)/1000 (CME_MINI_DL:ES1!*50+CME_MINI_DL:NQ1!*20+CBOT_MINI_DL:YM1!*5)/1000 Auguraltrader As expected from previous analysis, there is a lower high likely as the TD Sell Setup is Perfected.