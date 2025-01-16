Global Outlook: Cloudy With A Chance Of Disaster The 20th edition of the World Economic Forum's Global Risk Report paints a gloomy picture of the near-term future, as increasingly polarized societies face rising geopolitical tensions, mounting environmental challenges and technological advancements that have the potential to further sow division by spreading misinformation in every way, shape or form.
