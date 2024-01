S&P 500 to see near-term consolidation after hitting record high E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES CME_MINI_DL:ES1! phillip_nova Our View: The S&P 500 E-mini Futures hit a new all-time high last Friday, powered by tech shares and AI optimism, as the contract breached the key 4,800 level to confirm a bull market rally from its October 2022 low.