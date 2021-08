S&P500 Weekly review: Push for the sky! E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Auguraltrader The week ended on a strong rebound for the ES1! S&P500 futures , and while it is obviously a long bull run, getting old in the teeth, it also appears that there is a last breath of rush for a rally above 4550.