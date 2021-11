With VVIX In Full "Yikes" Mode, Negative Convexity "Accelerant Flows" Are Now In Play The holiday-shortened trading day - or rather bloodbath - is almost over so time for a quick post-mortem from Nomura's Charlie McElligott who notes that the close the week with a hard “risk-off” on Nu Variant concerns laying into a super-illiquid post-holiday US market, which is hammering growth- and inflation- sensitives (Russell -4.