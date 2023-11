'Cave Sweet Cave?' Geologist Builds Cozy Abode In Vertical Cliffs In New Mexico. Here's Why Authored by Michael Wing via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Was it nuclear holocaust he was expecting? Who in their right mind would spend $20,000 excavating the side of a cliff in a steep valley for a few extra square feet of office space? (Courtesy of Kokopelli’s Cave) A naval intelligence commander, that’s who.