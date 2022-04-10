6 Very Popular Issues, Politicians Still Avoid/ Oppose!

Conventional knowledge, states, usually, a politician, will pay keen attention, to a variety of polls/ surveys, in order, to remain/ become, popular, and serve their own, personal/ political agenda, and/ or, self — interest! However, in recent times, we have witnessed, many circumstances, where, despite, the overall, general public support, of a specific issue, etc, the partisan behavior, continues, etc! For a variety of reasons, this strategy, seems to work, because, political marketing/ advertising, etc, effectively, provides an alternative message, and, because, so many voters, often, seem to vote — against, their own, best interests, creates this political — monster! With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 6 specific, apparently, popular issues, which many politicians/ public and elected officials, avoid, regularly.