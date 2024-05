Market Maker Weekly Doji Templates (Outstanding 33% Chance) Micro E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average Index Futures CBOT_MINI:MYM1! travis18haney Going through this set of data since late 2021 or 140 weekly candles, I have discovered that an astounding number of weeks are of the Doji type ( 1 Out of 3 ) My previous post was about pin hammer bars and they represent 17% of all weekly candles.