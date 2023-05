On The Verge Of Deflation: China CPI, PPI Surprise To The Downside, Confirm Two-Speed Recovery Two days ago we looked at how China's diverging export (faster) and import (slower) growth rates signaled a two-speed recovery, with strong consumption (especially services), also evident in the Labor Day holiday data, but not-so-robust industrial activity, which still faces headwinds from external demand and a slow recovery in property investment.