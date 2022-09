Targets On Nasdaq E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (SEP 2022) CME_MINI:NQU2022 mradruga33180 After A Market Shift on Mid Timeframe, looking for an entry at 12200, Looking also for retracement before powell's talk ! Targeting the previous highs and the weekly FVG In the premium zone of the FVG and on the Daily Timeframe we have an equal highs, that's like a magnet for the price.