31 july:dax double bottom show 16000 will come in coming week DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 as predict yesterday ,again dax fill gap in 17444 , with double bottom ( dax love it) now can fly up wild(dont pick sell signals above 15400 strongly advice if you have sells put sl above 15600 (or buystop size=2*total sell) break 15600 open door to 15800 gap then 16000 ALERT=dax target for end of 2021 is 17000-17200 ,for this 99% looking for buy in deep daily chart =friday pinbar (buy signal with sl in friday low) .