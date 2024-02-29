Wendy's Walks Back 'Surge Pricing' Report After CEO Comments Fast food giant Wendy's has refuted reports that they're going to use 'surge pricing' - the practice of raising prices when demand is the highest, after comments by CEO Kirk Tanner, who told market analysts earlier this month that the company would use "dynamic pricing" as part of a $20 million investment in digital menu boards for all restaurants, which will be in operation by the end of 2025.