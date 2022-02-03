Controlling The Gold Narrative: The Immoral Trinity Of Weak Governance, Big Business, And Mainstream Media By Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chief Executive Officer at DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre), In the quieter days between Christmas and the New Year, it’s not unheard of for the 24-hours news cycle to face a lull when it comes to finding interesting topics to write about, so I probably shouldn’t have been surprised when I came across an article on Bloomberg titled, “Dubai Can’t Shake Off the Stain of Smuggled African Gold”, which references interviews with non-specified government officials across Africa, who are “desperate to recoup lost revenue” from an “illicit network” where “tons of their gold goes missing in Dubai every year.