US500 WITHIN CAUTION ZONE 3985-4030-4100 E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Trading1to100 Upside RESISTANCE = 3985-4030 Price is in an upside move and within the upside reversal zone 3985-4030 Can it extend higher lets see the probabilities from 3789 3789-3906=A 3906-3823=B 3823-?=C, C= 3823+117(100%)=3940,3823+149(127%)=3972, 3823+162(162%)=3985 3823+234(200%)=4057 From 3819: 3819-3896=1,3896-3819=2,3819-3973=3, 3973-3903=4,3903-?=5 Therefore 5= 3903+75=3978(100%),3903+95=3998(127%),3903+104=4007(138%) and if wave 5 is extending then 3903+113(150%)=4016,4024(162%),3903+150=4053(200%), 3903+196=4099(262%) or 3819-3973=A, 3973-3903=B,3903-?=C, Therefore C= 3903+154=4057(100%),3903+195=4098(127%) This is my analysis, not trading advice.