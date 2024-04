NQ1! BEARISH BIAS RIGHT NOW| SHORT E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures CME_MINI_DL:NQ1! EliteTradingSignals Hello,Friends! Bearish trend on NQ1!, defined by the red colour of the last week candle combined with the fact the pair is overbought based on the BB upper band proximity, makes me expect a bearish rebound from the resistance line above and a retest of the local target below at 17699.