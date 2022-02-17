Goldman's Startling Admission: "The Economy May Be Slowing More Than Expected" On Monday, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist and the man we call "Wall Street's biggest bear" once again stunned his colleagues when he penned an article writing that between the big hit to the US consumer - now that stimmies are no longer funding the relentless spending spree - and the potential for sharp escalation in the Ukraine conflict, "materially increases the odds of a polar vortex for the economy and earnings.