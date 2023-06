Fauci And Pfizer Lied To Trump About COVID-19 Vaccine, Claims Navarro Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Former Trump administration adviser Peter Navarro revealed that the ex-president was allegedly deceived into believing that Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot was a “true vaccine” while blaming Antony Fauci for hiding sensitive information regarding the COVID origin.