China's Property Sector Is Crashing Again And This Time It Has Reached The Country's Biggest Developer The crisis engulfing China's property sector - which has prompted Beijing to capitulate on its tightening ambitions yet again, and forced China to launch an increasingly more aggressive easing campaign, which so far culminated in the first rate cut in Chinese official rates in almost two years - has impacted the country's biggest developer, sending the shares and bonds of Country Garden Holdings - which is even bigger than Evergrande - plunging amid fears that a reportedly failed fundraising effort may be a harbinger of waning confidence.