NASDAQ with 2008 timeline overlayed 7/20/2022 E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! brksbenson Analyzing current market environment against 2008 timeline, seems this market can continue to push higher, will be carefully watching 12,555 for a 30m vPOC rejection (prior high test and reversal.