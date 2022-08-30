WWE Crowns New Women’s Tag Team Champions on Monday Night Raw After Sasha Banks and Naomi Walkout

And just like that, we have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (accompanied by Bayley) on this week’s Monday Night Raw during the finals of the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament.
