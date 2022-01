JPMorgan Spots A Crack In The Market One Day Ahead Of $3 Trillion OpEx Earlier today we quoted a JPMorgan trader who was wondering if after yesterday's mid-day swoon, the result of systematic, vol-targeting and CTA strategies unleashing a barrage of sell orders, if today's action would be similar, to wit: "Let’s see if we can hold pre-market gains throughout the session as yesterday afternoon felt like systematic selling.