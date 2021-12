Potential drop for the S&P500 E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Entrenched There may be a potential drop in the, $ES $SPY, BUT it can certainly run up if it gets above 4711, but for now as long as it doesn't make a new high, I believe it may test the first area of support in the 4653-4640 area.