Cocoa Futures ( CC1!), H4 Potential for Bearish Drop COCOA FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) ICEUS:CC1! Genesiv Title: Cocoa Futures ( CC1! ), H4 Potential for Bearish Drop Type: Bearish Drop Resistance: 2506 Pivot: 2422 Support: 2280 Preferred case: On the H4 chart, we have a bearish bias.