Ex-Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett Reveals Harrowing Details About Night He Was Shot Near Campus

Getty Image Former Ohio State football player Haskell Garrett has revealed some harrowing details about the night he was shot near campus in 2020 The defensive tackle was attempting to defuse a domestic dispute when the man pulled a gun Read more football stories here Every NFL Draft class is home to a number of guys who faced plenty of adversity while working toward their goal of playing football at the sport’s highest level (a reality that ESPN is far too eager to remind viewers about when the event rolls around each year), and it’s safe to say former Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett fits that particular bill.