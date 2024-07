Lackluster's Last Stand: Biden Fights Against His Own Party's Elite "Deep State" Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance In a rambling, half-incoherent interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe" yesterday morning, President Biden – or some AI-generated, half pre-recorded version of him – phoning from what sounded like a toilet, proclaimed that he was staying in the race and has had enough of Democrat elites.