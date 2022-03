iStockphoto / Marina Vedernikova Oklahoma fishing guide Rusty Pritchard specializes in catching large paddlefish and recently helped land one weighing 102-pounds which is a monster-sized fish Photographs of this behemoth 102-pound paddlefish caught on Grand Lake O’ The Cherokees in Northeast Oklahoma show how surreal this fish looks Read more FISHING stories here Paddlefish are amongst the coolest and most peculiar-looking fish on the planet.