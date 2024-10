Reveries II (Q4 update) E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! iSovereign It's Mid October and we're inside the 12M sell box; r1 on 1M - 5902 r1 on 1W 5924 r1 on 1D 5898, r2 5918 (chart on right) r1 on 4h macro 5896, r2 @ 5921 (on left) all pending bearish rotation.