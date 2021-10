Europa Scorned And Forsaken Authored by Alasdair Crooke via The Strategic Culture Foundation, Does Europe possess the energy and the humility to look itself in the mirror, and re-position itself diplomatically? Two events have combined to make a major inflection point for Europe: The first was America’s abandonment of the Great Game ploy of attempting to keep the two Central Asian great land powers – Russia and China – divided and at odds with each other.