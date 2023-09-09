FBI, HHS Stonewalling Congress Over Illegal Chinese COVID Lab In California The Chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic has threatened to subpoena the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) after they refused to produce information on an illegal Chinese lab that was "caught red-handed conducting dangerous research related to COVID-19 and other deadly diseases without a license by FBI agents and California officials.