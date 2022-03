"The Morgan Stanley Fade" - Clients Who Felt Cheated By Bank's Block Trading Business Seize Opportunity For Revenge As the SEC sharpens its knives for the slaughter of Morgan Stanley's lucrative block-trading business, the bank is finding - much, we imagine, to its deep chagrin - that many of its colleagues and counterparties are aiding in the investigation, even regaling regulators with a flurry of "I told you so's".