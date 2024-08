Dow Jones Forming Top Process For Another Leg Down 2024 Range E-mini Dow ($5) Futures CBOT_MINI:YM1! Dow_Jones_Maestro Going over VIX, every spike has called the bottoms and every bullish engulfing at the bottoms has called the tops Because we now have experienced both a bearish engulfing on the Daily chart on Dow in conjunction with a bullish engulfing on VIX, I believe the top is in.