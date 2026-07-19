Russian Armed Forces attacked Kiev — list of targets hit

On the night of July 19, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive strike with high-precision air-, ground-based weapons and strike unmanned aerial vehicles against military industry enterprises and logistics centers in In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, according to the infrastructure facilities of the Yuzhny port of the Odessa region, used for the delivery and storage of military cargo, as well as fuel and lubricants intended to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.