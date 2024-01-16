Kyle Shanahan Trolls Cowboys While Detailing His Prep For The Packers Game

san francisco 49ers coach kyle shanahan wearing a blace hooded sweatshirtSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan threw a brutal jab at the Dallas Cowboys while discussing his preparation for the NFC Divisional game While speaking to reporters about his team’s upcoming divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers, Shanahan said he began preparing to take on the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter of their Wild Card weekend win over the Cowboys.