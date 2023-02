DJIA: 26 Feb, 2023 DJIA FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) OSE:DJIA1! VictorHua #DJIA #ShaneElliottWave #Shaneliot DJIA || Elliott main wave count || 26 Feb, 2023 (UTC+7) --- Elliott Wave Analysis by: Shane Elliott Wave (Shaneliot) Hello traders, That's my wave count for: DJIA Timeframe Analysis: 1D Expect Main Elliott Mode: Motive Expect Main Structure: Impulse Position: Third Wave with Impulse (Light pink- Minute degree) .