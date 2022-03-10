Goldman Banker Spun "Web Of Lies" To Help Pull Off 1MDB Bribery Scheme For those who thought they had heard it all so far during the trial of former Goldman banker Roger Ng (who is the only Goldmanite facing a jury for the 1MDB scandal while the senior execs who brought in the deal and sheparded through its conclusion get off scot-free), think again: new testimony about Ng's former boss, the now infamous Goldman banker Tim Leissner has exposed even more of Leissner's depraved behavior during the time that the conspiracy to loot billions of dollars in public money was ongoing.