Taibbi: Where Have All The Liberals Gone? Authored by Matt Taibbi via 'Racket News' substack, What changed the minds of society's former First Amendment advocates? Yesterday a House Committee - Republican-led, but still - released a series of documents showing without a doubt that the FBI has been forwarding thousands of content moderation “requests” to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube on behalf of the SBU, Ukraine’s Security Agency.