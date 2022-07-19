Nyxoah to Release Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022 Nyxoah to Release Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022 Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – July 19, 2022, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company will release financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2022 on Monday, August 8, 2022, after market close.