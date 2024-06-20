We Spent A Billion Dollars Fighting The Houthis. And Lost Authored by Ron Paul, Why does it seem the Pentagon is far better at spending money than actually putting together a successful operation? The failed “Operation Prosperity Guardian” and the disastrous floating Gaza pier are but two recent examples of enormously expensive initiatives that, though they no-doubt enriched military contractors, were incapable of meeting their stated goals.
