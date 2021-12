S&P500 futures should form trend change (es1!) E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! cerealpeer es1! is on the verge of forming its first daily higher low since the top april 22nd off of a double bottom just breaking 4500 to the downside: sell climax should be in the works in this area leading to pressure on the 4555 area.