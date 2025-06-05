Politics
Steve Bannon Calls to Deport Elon Musk

Steve Bannon suggested deporting Elon Musk out of the country, the New York Times reports. Said Bannon: “They should initiate a formal investigation of his immigration status because I am of the strong belief that he is an illegal alien, and he should be deported from the country immediately,”.

