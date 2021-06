Druckenmiller: "There's Been No Greater Engine Of Inequality Than The Fed" After his status-quo-shattering appearance on CNBC this week, during which he warned that "Fed policy is endangering the dollar's reserve status," billionaire fund manager Stan Druckenmiller spoke to The USC Marshall Center for Investment Studies' Student Investment Fund Annual Meeting via Zoom, and shocked the on-lookers with his frank assessment of our current perceptions and realities.